Kansas up to nearly 3,500 cases of COVID-19, 124 deaths

As testing continues in Kansas, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 continues to rise with it.

As of Tuesday, 3,491 people have tested positive for the disease spread by the coronavirus and 124 people have died from the disease.

Related: Map of COVID-19 in Kansas

Numbers continue to rise in western Kansas. Currently, Ford County ranks second on the list with 544 cases and Seward County comes in fourth with 422 cases. Health officials in the area say people are mainly asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Wyandotte County still leads the way with 583 cases, Johnson County comes in third with 446 cases and Sedgwick County rounds out the Top 5 with 351 cases.

Kansas health officials say as testing increases so will the numbers, but they said what's relative is the number of hospitalizations or the number positive cases per tests performed.

To date, 504 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19. That's less than 15-percent of the people have tested positive for the disease.