Kelly signs Executive Order adding first responders to list to be honored with flags at half-staff

The U.S. flag at half-mast, Photo Date: July 8, 2016. Photo courtesy MGN/Pixaby.
Updated: Wed 5:39 PM, May 06, 2020

(WIBW) Governor Laura Kelly announced that she has signed an Executive Order allowing first responders who die in the line of duty to be honored with flags at half-staff.

The Executive Order was in honor of Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on May 3.

A previous executive order did not include first responders.

She said flags will be flown at half-staff the day of Mosher's funeral, which hasn't been announced.

Mosher was a decorated veteran and leaves behind his wife and four children.

 