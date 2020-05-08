IRS error sends $1,200 economic stimulus check to Valley Center 13-year-old

Data from the Internal Revenue Service shows that over the last month, more than one million Kansans have received economic stimulus checks from the federal government. With that, Eyewitness News is finding that some recipients may not be eligible for the financial boost. Among those non-qualified recipients is a 13-year-old Valley Center boy who unexpectedly got a $1,200 check this week.

A kicker to the Valley Center teen's story is that like many other families, his parents are still waiting on their stimulus check to arrive. The teen, Holden McDaniel, didn't even know what a stimulus check before this week.

"I never heard of a stimulus check until the day I got one," he says.

Holden says he was excited to see the extra money, but his mom, Amy McDaniel, soon had to rain on the parade, letting him know he might not be able to keep it.

For the record, Holden does bring in some income from mowing jobs, filing almost $1,000 in earnings for 2019. But mom and dad claim Holden as a dependent, which technically disqualifies the teen and instead should add an extra $500 onto his parents' stimulus check.

"Now we just have this $1,200 check, which he would ultimately like to spend, but I guess we're just going to hang on to it until the government opens back up, or the IRS opens up and tells us what to do," Amy McDaniel says.