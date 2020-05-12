Employee at Lansing Correctional Facility dies from COVID-19

The first employee to die from COVID-19 within the Kansas Department of Corrections has been reported at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The Kansas News Service reports George “Bernie” Robare, 61, worked at the prison in northeast Kansas for more than 35 years.

His wife said Robare woke up with a headache and a fever on April 22. He was tested for coronavirus at the Wyandotte County Health Department, and two days later the test came back positive.

The Kansas News Service reports Robare was later admitted to Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, where he died Monday morning.

The KDOC confirmed an employee's death to the Kansas News Service, but did not confirm it was Robare.

To date, 88 staff members and 694 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Three inmates have died from the disease.