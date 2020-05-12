Local nonprofits report big financial hit from COVID-19

All kinds of businesses feel the impact of COVID-19, but for nonprofits, donations aren’t coming in like they were before the pandemic.

In addition, they’re canceling major fundraising events because of gathering restrictions.

For nonprofits like Victory in the Valley, an organization that serves cancer patients, its services have been put on hold due to COVID-19.

“Our job is so focused on the people,” said executive director Diani Thomi. “When we can’t see them face to face in person, that’s a major issue.”

The nonprofit had to cancel its only fundraiser of the year, which brings in more than $100,000, a third of the annual budget.

“Not having the event makes us have to hope and rely that other people will pick up the slack,” said Thomi.

Other organizations in Wichita are experiencing the same thing.

The Kansas Children’s Foundation provides support and financial assistance for families with children who have medical problems.

“We recognize because people are expecting loss of jobs or income and insurance we are gearing up for more requests to come to us,” said executive director Celia Cayless.

The nonprofit also had to postpone one of its biggest fundraisers to 2021. In addition, donations are down.

“Our donations really stopped. People weren’t thinking about us, they were busy thinking about other really important things in their lives,” said Cayless.

Nonprofits that serve animals, like Hope in the Valley, an organization that takes in unwanted and abused horses, can no longer provide the same services.

“We’re not able to help the citizens of Sedgwick County and the surrounding counties by taking in any horses right now,” said secretary of the board Dawn Gresham.

The nonprofit doesn’t have the food supply to support any more horses. It relies heavily on fundraisers it can no longer have.

“One of the things we’re not able to do, is have any of our events. Our fundraising streams have dried up,” said Gresham.