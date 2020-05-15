Sedgwick County Zoo still on track to reopen next week in Phase 1.5

While the slowed-down approach to open the state's economy leaves some businesses in limbo with an intermediate phase added to the governor's plan, the Sedgwick County Zoo reports its plans to reopen next week remain on track.

The zoo says it will open to members only on Monday (May 18) before opening to the public on Thursday (May 21). Friday, the zoo announced that tickets for Monday are already sold out.

"We’re doing everything we can do make sure that the public is aware of the new scheduled admission procedure – meaning guests must purchase tickets online before visiting the Zoo," Sedgwick County Zoo officials say.

The zoo on May 4 announced the May 21 reopening date with further details on scheduled admission, increased sanitation and safety measures and alterations to the zoo experience.

These alterations include additional limitations in place in order to ensure the safety of everyone at the zoo. This, in part includes closure of the KOCH Orangutan & Chimpanzee Habitat and the Downing Gorilla Forest due to the potential risk of transmission of COVID-19 from humans to great apes, the zoo says.