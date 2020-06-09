Sedgwick County Zoo replacing 'Zoobilee' with virtual fundraiser this year

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sedgwick County Zoo made the difficult decision to cancel its annual fundraiser this year, instead settling for a virtual alternative.

Zoo officials cite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for canceling this year's "Zoobilee," scheduled for September. Each year, the even draws thousands to the zoo in northwest Wichita and raises about $1 million.

Each year, "Zoobillee" serves as the zoo's biggest fundraiser and marks the one day out of the year the attraction is closed.

Recently closed to the public for about eight weeks due to COVID-19, zoo officials report losses of about $1.5 million.

"We know (COVID-19 is) going to be with us for the foreseeable future," says Sedgwick County Zoo Executive Director Dr. Jef Ettling. "And with September just a few months off, we think that from a human-safety perspective, it just wouldn't be prudent to do to have 6,000 people crowded together for a fundraising party."

The zoo is looking for a new, virtual format for "Zoobilee." They don't know just yet how that will look, but they've settled on a name, "Zoobilee To Go."

Next year (in 2021), the Sedgwick County Zoo hopes to have Zoobilee return with an in-person celebration for the zoo's 50th anniversary.

