NASCAR has banned the display of the Confederate flag at its events and properties.

Bubba Wallace, the lone black driver in the sport, called for the ban as a part of the growing movement inside the sport to promote racial diversity.

He said there was no place for the flag and announced he plans to race a car with a paint scheme dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In 2015, NASCAR asked fans to “refrain from displaying" the flag at its facilities and events.