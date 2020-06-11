All residents, employees at Diversicare of Sedgwick tested for COVID-19 after staff member tests positive

The Harvey County Health Department is testing all residents and employees at a Sedgwick nursing home after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department said the Harvey County resident, a woman in her 20s, is a part of the 22-case cluster announced June 10 at the Diversicare of Haysville nursing facility. She is employed with Diversicare and has worked at both the Haysville facility and Diversicare of Sedgwick in Harvey County.

The health department said as a precaution, 75 combined residents and staff members at the Diversicare of Sedgwick facility were swabbed Thursday to submit samples for COVID-19 testing.

“We do not know of any additional cases at the Diversicare facility in Sedgwick at this time, but we will test all residents and staff out of an abundance of caution,” said Harvey County Health Department Director Lynnette Redington. “If there were any potential COVID-19 transmission, we want to identify that immediately to care for and protect the health of the individuals.”

The health department said the woman's testing was completed by a private lab and she is now in home isolation.

She is Harvey County's 16th confirmed case of coronavirus and the only active case in the county.

Harvey County remains in Phase Three of its Harvey County Health Reopening Plan through at least June 16. That phase includes restricting in-person visitation at long-term care facilities.