6 Holiday hazards you should know about

As you prepare for a fun holiday season, you want to make sure it's a safe holiday as well. The Christmas decorations in your own living room could be dangerous for your youngest family members. Dr. Stephanie Kuhlman at Wesley Children's Hospital recommends re-thinking your Christmas decorations.

1. Choking Hazards: Dr. Kuhlman says small children gravitate toward lights and shiny decorations. Those small decorations can be a choking hazard for kids. Foods and snacks are often the centerpiece of family gatherings. Be aware of small snacks or candies. Keep them out of reach of small children.

2. Poisoning: Tinsel decorations used to be made using lead, posing a poisoning risk. Some decorations could contain toxic paint. Be careful putting out old decorations if your kids are likely to put things in their mouth, and when buying new decorations, make sure it doesn't contain any toxic chemicals.

3. Lacerations:Shattered glass ornaments are a cutting risk. Dr. Kuhlman recommends using shatter proof ornaments. To reduce the risk of breaking special ornaments, consider keeping them in the box this year, and put them out when the kids are older. "I know a lot of families have special heirloom ornaments and that may not be possible so use a two-tiered approach. Put more of the breakable objects up higher out of their reach and then using the bottom half of the tree for those non-breakable ornaments that kids can have access too."

4. Trips and Falls: While you're opening presents, keep the area as cleaned up as possible. Boxes and wrapping paper on the ground can be hard for kids to walk around. If you're using scissors or a knife to open boxes, keep it with an adult at all times and off the floor.

5. Batteries: As you're putting together the new toys, keep track of all the small parts, especially batteries and button batteries. Swallowing a button battery can cause serious injury or death.

6. Safety Equipment:Bikes, scooters, hover boards and skateboards are a common item on Christmas lists. If this is under your tree this year, also budget a helmet too. "Safety pads, safety equipment to prevent injuries. so make sure if Santa's going to deliver those, make sure they're delivering a helmet as well," Dr. Kuhlman says.

Dr. Kuhlman recommends talking to your kids about the decorations. "With toddlers too, as hard as it is, teaching them to look and not touch. and using those words too may be effective just to keep them away from the tree itself," she says.

