63-year-old woman killed in Ellsworth County rollover crash

A 63-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday in Ellsworth County.

The crash happened about nine miles south of Wilson, but the time of the accident is unknown and still under investigation.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was northbound on 1st Road and for an unknown reason, went off the road to the east.

The driver overcorrected, the jeep slid sideways into the east ditch, rolled and driver was ejected. The jeep then rolled up the embankment, went through a wire fence and came to rest upright into a pasture.

Janice Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

KHP says Perkins was not wearing a seatbelt.