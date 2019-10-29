67-year-old woman gives birth after getting pregnant 'naturally'

A 67-year-old retired doctor has given birth in northeastern China, and she may very well be the country's oldest new mother.

A 67-year-old woman in China has given birth to a healthy baby girl at the same hospital where she used to work. (Source: CNN/CCTV)

The woman, surnamed Tian, gave birth to a girl on Friday at Zaozhuang Maternity and Child Health Hospital, where Tian used to be a doctor.

A hospital spokeswoman told CNN that Tian got pregnant naturally after using her medical knowledge to self-administer traditional Chinese fertility treatments.

Chief physician Liu Chengwen said Tian has ovaries similar to that of a woman in her 40s.

The baby was delivered via cesarean section and reportedly weighed 5.6 pounds at birth.

Tian and her husband named the baby Tianci, which means "gift sent from heaven."

