7- and 8-year-old brothers drown in eastern Missouri pond

Authorities say two boys have died after plunging through a frozen pond near their home in eastern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the 7- and 8-year-old brothers were found Sunday in the private pond in Franklin County.

The search began after the boys didn't return from a bike ride.

The patrol says a family member found one of them floating in the pond. A diver then located the second child.

Terrance Hicks and his brother, Cleveland, known as "CJ," died several hours later.

St. Clair Fire Protection District Chief Craig Sullivan, says with temperatures warming, up he says the depth of ice in ponds and creeks can be deceiving.

"Ice is not safe until you have approximately 4-5 inch thick ice and with the weather temperatures we've been experiencing we have not had a long stretch of extremely cold weather to thicken that ice," he said.

The Hicks family is in the midst of setting up a GoFundMe page.

