7 things you should know about TSA's new coronavirus guidelines

TSA is making changes because of current health concerns. From carry-on items to identification requirements, you may notice changes in the security line next time you're at an airport.

TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell says these changes are made to allow passengers to take health precautions while maintaining a high level of security. "We're taking into consideration not only the security piece where we want people to go through security screening, but we're also taking everybody's health into consideration, too," Howell says, "and thinking about those things in terms of limiting interactions and allowing some additional things at the checkpoint."

1. You can wear a mask in the security line. TSA agents may ask passengers to pull down their masks to verify their identity. Passengers can wear masks in the security screening, but must take it off if the mask contains metal. Agents may also ask passengers to remove the mask if it is bulky.

2. Passengers will hold up boarding passes and IDs at the security checkpoint. Previously, agents took the boarding pass and ID from the traveler. TSA is working to eliminate contact between agents and passengers, so passengers are now asked to hold up their documents to verify their identity, and agents will not ask for the documents unless it's necessary.

3. Remove large electronics, liquids, and food out of your bag. TSA is working to reduce the number of bags it must search. TSA asks that passengers remove those items, especially food. It reduces the chance that agents will need to search your bag.

4.TSA now allows up to 12 oz containers of hand sanitizer. Passengers may travel with up to 12 oz containers of hand sanitizer in carry on bags. This change is for liquid sanitizer only. All other liquids must remain in containers 3.4 oz or smaller. Sanitizer wipes are also allowed in carryon bags with no limits.

5. Some expired IDs are allowed. DMV locations shut down because of COVID-19. Since travelers could not get licenses renewed, TSA says IDs expired after March 1, 2020 are still accepted. If you need to renew your license in Kansas, visit the DMV's website to renew online or make an appointment for an in-person renewal.

6. REAL ID requirement is pushed back one year. TSA was going to require REAL IDs starting October 1, 2020. That is now pushed back to October 1, 2021.

7. TSA may change the rules. TSA is working with health officials to determine best practices. Before you fly, check on the TSA's website to see the latest changes.

