7-year-old boy shot in McPherson County hunting accident

The McPherson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a seven-year-old boy was shot while on a hunting trip Saturday.

Just before 5 p.m., the child was turkey hunting with his parents southeast of Roxbury.

Detective Doug Anderson says another adult hunter in the area, who was not with their group, shot at what he thought was a turkey. It turns out he was shooting a decoy that the boy was standing near.

Anderson says the boy was hit by a bullet above the right eye. Right now, he's in the ICU at Wesley Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition.

Police say everyone is cooperating with the investigation.