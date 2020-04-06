70-year-old registered sex offender man charged with Wichita rape

The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office has charged a 70-year-old man with one count of rape.

Wichita police say around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23, officers responded to a rape report in the 200 block of North Topeka.

Officers learned Donald Thompson arrived at the Lord’s Diner and made contact with a 47-year-old woman. Thompson and the woman left the location and walked back to Thompson’s apartment, where the woman said she was sexually assaulted.

Thompson was convicted of rape in May 2003, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigations' Offender Registry.

Police arrested Thompson and booked him into the Sedgwick County jail where he remains on a $200,000 bond.