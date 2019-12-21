78-year-old man dies after rollover crash in Hamilton County

A 78-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash overnight in Hamilton County.

The crash happened just after midnight Saturday at the Highway 50 K27 junction in Syracuse.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Cadillac was traveling eastbound on Highway 50 when the driver lost control of the car and left the roadway to the south. It crossed both lanes of traffic to the north and struck the curb, causing it to roll multiple times.

The car then came to rest after striking a parked SUV.

KHP says the driver, Larry McNeely, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

He was wearing a seatbelt.