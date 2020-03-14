7th case of coronavirus case reported in Kansas

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment announced its fifth case of coronavirus in Johnson County. This makes it the 7th case in Kansas, including one death.

The presumptive case was identified through testing sent to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment's Laboratories. These results will be verified by the CDC lab but will be treated as a positive unless determined otherwise.

The case is a woman in her 50s associated with Johnson County Community College. This case is the first known case in Johnson County of local transmission., JCDHE is working to identify any close contacts of the individual. Those that were exposed will be contacted by JCDHE as soon possible. The individual is hospitalized and doing well. The family of the individual is in quarantine.

"It is important to remember to take basic precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill. The local transmission has been expected, most people with mild symptoms will recover in a short amount of time" said Mary Beverly, JCDHE interim director.

