8 tips to protect your money over the holidays

With all the traveling and shopping this time of year, it can be easy for a fraudster to take money out of your account without you realizing it. Kimberly Luckert, Director of Consumer Banking at Intrust Bank offers tips to watch out for people trying to steal your money.

1. Set up fraud alerts through your bank. Fraud alerts are text messages that your bank sends when it senses an out-of-the-norm purchase. If you make a purchase over a certain dollar amount or are far from home, your bank will ask that you verify that you're making the purchase. If it wasn't you, it could be a fraudster. "This is the perfect time to set up the alerts. You can even just do it over the holiday season, but it takes time. You want to sit down and figure out what works for you. Ut is very important to set them up before you make the purchase," Luckert says.

2. Check your statements yourself. Fraud alerts are helpful, but nothing beats human eyes. You could catch a fraudulent transaction the bank didn't notice. "Only you know what purchases you've made and how to protect yourself and what your normal patterns are, and what aren't normal purchases," she says.

3. If you notice a fraudulent purchase, call the merchant first. Luckert says most statements list a phone number with each transaction. She says sometimes the merchant listed on the transaction is not the same name of the business you swiped your card at. "We do recommend calling the merchant first because a lot of times it could be a purchase you made, it just doesn't look familiar," she says.

4. If it is fraudulent, call the bank immediately. Luckert says most companies have a window around 60 days for disputes. She says the longer you wait, the harder it is to settle. "You want to look at your statements, have mobile banking, you can even look daily at the transactions. If you have alerts, you can set that up for every transaction. The most important thing is if you see something fraudulent call your merchant and the bank immediately so you can begin that dispute process," Luckert says.

5. Tell your bank if you are traveling. Luckert says your bank is watching for purchases is other places. If you're leaving town, let your bank know to reduce problems with your account.

6. Watch out for holiday scams. Intrust says be wary of people promising to give you money. If you've only talked to the person over the phone or online, it could be a scam.

7. Never give your online banking username or password to anyone. Luckert says anyone who's asking for that information is probably a scammer.

8. Have secure passwords. Intrust says your online banking password should be different from the rest of your passwords. Do not have your password or PIN attached to your debit card or keep it nearby.