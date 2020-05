20-year-old Daniel Rodriguez and 8-year-old-Aiden Hernandez, both from Garden City, rolled and ATV at least once Sunday near a residence northeast of Deerfield.

David Horner, Kearney County Sheriff, says emergency personnel responded, and learned that both boys were not wearing helmets.

He says 20-year-old Rodriguez was not injured, but 8-year-old Hernandez was taken to the Kearney County Hospital, where we was pronounced dead.