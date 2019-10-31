84-year-old North Newton man charged with sexual battery, lascivious conduct

The Harvey County Attorney has charged an 84-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman last year.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on Aug. 1, 2018.

Police say a woman contacted them about the incident in January. They investigated and submitted their information to the Harvey County Attorney’s Office in February.

Ted Mueller was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct.

“I understand how difficult and traumatizing these incidents are for the individual, but I urge any victim of abuse, please reach out to law enforcement. There are organizations and advocacy groups right here in Harvey County dedicated to helping you. You do not have to do this alone,” said North Newton Police Chief Randy Jordan.

Mueller has no previous criminal record.