88-year-old man dies in Barton County oilfield

A Great Bend man has died after inhaling hydrogen sulfide gas in an oil field Wednesday.

Around 7 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a missing man who had not returned from work. Shortly after, deputies responded to the 500 block of SE. 70th Rd (Barton Stafford/County line on the Dartmouth blacktop).

When deputies arrived, they found 88-year-old Laverne Brown dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed Brown was attempting to repair a leak when he may have been overcome by hydrogen sulfide gas. It is commonly known as H2S is a toxic substance that is a byproduct of oil and natural gas production.

The sheriff's office says the location tested positive for H2S. They are awaiting autopsy results that is scheduled for later in the day.