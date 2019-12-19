9 tips for dealing with grief over the holidays

Christmas traditions, lights, decorations and other holiday festivities create wonderful memories. But after the loss of a loved one, it can be a difficult time of year. Barb Weichman is a retired hospice chaplain and now leads the Grief Share program at Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Wichita. She offers support to those missing a loved one and offers ways to cope with the sadness.

1. Know that sadness will happen no matter how long ago you lost your loved one. Weichman says it doesn't matter when it happened. The holidays are difficult because nothing is normal. She calls them "ambush" moments - when something as simple as a Christmas carol of tree ornament can bring back overwhelming sadness. She says the first step is knowing these feelings will happen. Simply knowing that they will lessen as you are aware that they're going to happen, but they'll come at the most difficult times. "

2. Be around people who genuinely care about you. You are missing someone, and you have friends and family who miss that person too. "You need to have people who you can relate you, who you can share all these things with. That's probably the best gift someone can give someone who lost a loved one," Weichman says.

3. Have a plan for what you are going to do when you are overcome by grief. Weichman says being with people who share your feelings can be helpful, but she also says it's not wrong to spend moments alone. "You just need to step away for a while and you need to know that that's ok," she says. "It just helps them to know these ambush times are going to happen. You're surrounded by people and there's going to be times that you need to get out and be by yourself."

4. Know your energy level will be lower. "You may not feel like doing all of those parties. You may not feel like going out at all." Weichman says if you don't feel like going to a party, don't. She says keeping yourself busy and trying to distract yourself won't take the grief away. "Only time, sharing, being with people who care about you - that's the key," she says.

5. It's not wrong to grieve. "It's hard to allow yourself to grieve. It's hard to allow yourself to have those tears," she says. But you don't have to stay strong for others, she says. You should have support to express your feelings, and that will make you feel better.

6. Set an expectation that things are different now. Weichman says your traditions will change, but it's not a bad thing.

7. Understand these feelings may happen every year, but may also lessen over time. "It might even happen next year, the year after, and it's not wrong to have those feelings. That's part of losing someone. Things are never going to be quite the same again because you lost a loved one," she says.

8. After time passes, volunteer. Weichman encourages those who go through her grief share program to help others. She says it's not something you will feel like doing right away, but when you feel ready, helping someone else could bring you healing. "You have to take care of yourself first, but in time, that's what God would have us do - care for others."

9. Find help. Weichman says it doesn't matter how long ago you experienced loss. If you find that the sadness is too much to handle, it's never too late to seek counseling or join a support group. "Find a program, find help. Don't feel like you have to grieve by yourself."