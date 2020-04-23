A Friday rain chance for many

Chief Meteorologist says that another round of rain is coming through heading into Friday. It won't be severe weather, but another damp and cool day is likely for many. Showers will be scattered over the area with heaviest rain likely to be east of I-135 (where more than .50" could fall)

Any rain in Kansas early Friday will be light. Skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s and 50s. Highs will be in the 60s with more clouds than sun and scattered rain chances throughout the day.

Expect a dry weekend ahead with more sun on Saturday. Temperatures will be back up around 70. It should get even warmer Sunday with some passing clouds and highs in the mid 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Isolated evening shower/storm, late night showers possible. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; scattered showers. Wind: N 10-15. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Evening showers end, then clearing skies. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 46.

Sat: High: 70 Becoming partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 75 Low: 48 Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 55 Decreasing clouds. Breezy

Tue: High: 81 Low: 59 Mostly cloudy; scattered late day storms. Breezy.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 54 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.