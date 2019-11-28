A Thanksgiving serving up purpose for meal volunteers

There was plenty of company this Thanksgiving for people looking for a meal and time together.

Bethel Life Center hosts the community celebration that served about 865 people and 1,000 meals.

By the end, they were out of food.

"Yes, we are ready," said volunteer JJ Flynn as the doors opened to welcome the guests.

There's a line of hungry stomachs growling to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast.

Volunteer Alexander Maryman said, "We have a lot of people out here. Just trying to make everybody have a happy thanksgiving."

Helping to make them all happy at Bethel Life Center for the 12th year is JJ Flynn.

"I want to be involved," said Flynn. "I wanted to do something different this year to have a better sense of belonging."

One of about 250 volunteers, Flynn, her son and fiance are filling plates with the essentials of the holiday.

"God wanted us all to get along. It does something for me on the inside because not everybody has a place to go, so it brings us closer together. All we wanted to do was share the love, and this is one way to do it," she said.

This is her first time around these tables to help others.

"I have people in my life who are special, and this is a way to give it to make everyone feel special together," said Flynn.

The goal of this meal is to make sure there is a place to go for those without this holiday or don't have family around to spend it with.

"There’s a lot of people that have nowhere to go and have no food or way to get anywhere to enjoy thanksgiving and have a good meal," said Kyle Hoggatt, who was enjoying a meal at the event.

For April Allen and her dad, who has been coming for a couple of years; what they enjoy the most is being around is spending the holiday with hundreds.

April Allen said, "You're loved by more than just the close people around, and it shows how many people are here for you and how much people really care about you."

That's why, for some, the meal isn't what makes this Thanksgiving so unique.

Chris Currie, with Working Men of Christ said, "It’s wonderful to give back to be able to give back. That’s really what gives life meaning is have a purpose."

That why Flynn says her family hopes to make this a regular way to celebrate Thanksgiving.

"To make a new tradition in our own family and our own memories," Flynn said.