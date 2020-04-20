A beautiful start to the week, then storms move in

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the weekend may be over, but the wonderful weather will be sticking around for a while. A mild morning in the 40s and 50s will warm into the 70s this afternoon as skies become mainly sunny. The bonus will be another day with a relatively light breeze, generally less than 15 mph.

Tuesday promises to be a carbon copy of today before our next weather maker moves our way on Wednesday. However, unlike last week when there was some colder air to play with, this week all air masses are mild to warm so it’s rain and storms with no threat of wintry weather.

Showers and storms are likely on Tuesday night and Wednesday and while severe weather is not expected, a few strong storms cannot be ruled out. After a break in the action on Thursday, more rain and storms are possible Thursday night and Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and mild. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 76.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW/N 5-10. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 74.

Tomorrow Night: Showers/storms likely. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 53.

Wed: High: 67. Low: 50. Mostly cloudy; showers and storms likely.

Thu: High: 81. Low: 54. Warm with a chance of storms late.

Fri: High: 73. Low: 48. Cooler with a chance of showers/storms.

Sat: High: 70. Low: 45. Mix of sun and clouds.

Sun: High: 73. Low: 50. Partly cloudy, isolated storms late.