A break from winter weather this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that as the winter mix moves out of the area tonight, we are set to see temperatures go up heading into the weekend.

The rain snow mix will end around midnight with some places picking up an inch or two of slushy snow. Ice accumulation and sleet are not expected. Low temperatures will be in the 20s Friday morning with gusty northwest winds. Afternoon highs will reach the 40s with winds going down through the day.

Saturday will have clouds increasing during the day and highs are expected to reach the mid and upper 40s. Sunday still looks warmer with highs in the 50s and more sunshine to finish off the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy with a rain snow mix ending around midnight. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Cloudy early, then partly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear; cold. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 24.

Sat: High: 46 Turning mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 34 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 35 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 36 Rain/snow mix early, then mostly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 45 Low: 30 Increasing clouds.

Thu: High: 42 Low: 29 Cloudy.