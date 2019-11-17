Camel, cow, and donkey caught running away from Goddard home

A neighborhood in Goddard had three unusual visitors strolling through its streets Sunday afternoon.

Emma and Navayah were jumping on the trampoline when they saw something they’ve never seen before.

“I’m like mom, there’s a horse or something in the yard,” said Emma Dillon.

But it wasn’t a horse, and they weren’t the only ones who saw it.

“Well we were just coming back from picking up a friend and came into the trailer park and the first thing we see is hey there's a cow, wait a minute, that’s a donkey, and that’s a camel and we had all three,” said Trudy Wilcox.

It was quite the sight, a cow, a donkey, and a camel walking through the neighborhood.

“The camel was trying to find tall branches so he could have some leaves,” Wilcox said.

The neighbors called 911 on the runaways and police showed up and posted a photo to their Facebook.

The animals were quickly reunited with their owner, who lives a few blocks away.

“Everybody was coming up and petting them, calling their family on their phones to come over and the animals were just sucking it up, they liked it” said Wilcox.

With Christmas lights already up on some homes, the three friends brought even more holiday spirit to the neighborhood.

“We thought it was only missing the sheep because you had the cow, a camel and a donkey all in the nativity,” said Kevin Wilcox. “I just thought that was kind of a cool thing this close to Christmas.”