A few more days of rain chances

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a slow moving low pressure system will spin over the central Plains through Thursday, keeping the chances for showers and a few storms around the area. Severe weather is not likely and the rain should last long enough to cause additional flooding threats.

Wednesday morning will have lows in the 50s with some areas of drizzle. The afternoon will warm up close to 70 with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and an isolated storm will be possible heading into the afternoon. The winds will remain out of the north at 5-15 mph.

More chances for showers and storms are looming for Thursday with highs getting back up into the 70s. Best rain chances will be east of a Dodge City to Hays line.

At the end of the week, we should be heading back to sunshine and much warmer weather.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy; areas of drizzle or a few showers. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; few afternoon showers. Wind: N 5-15. High: 72.

Tomorrow night: Evening showers, then mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 59.

Thu: High: 75 Periods of rain/scattered storms.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 60 Mostly sunny and warmer.

Mon: High: 86 Low: 63 Early clouds, then mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 67 Mostly sunny and windy.