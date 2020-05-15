A few more storms before dry weather returns

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that showers and storms will impact western Kansas heading into the evening and overnight. Storms could have some strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, farther east, spotty storms may pop up, but they are not expected to be severe.

Low temperatures Saturday will be down in the 50s and 60s, and highs will warm to near 80. A cold front will push the storm chance to eastern Kansas by Saturday evening.

Drier weather returns on Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 70s. Mild weather and dry conditions should prevail at the beginning of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms late. Wind: E/SE 10-15. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy; a few late afternoon storms. Wind: S 5-15. High: 78.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 57.

Sun: High: 76 Partly cloudy and cooler.

Mon: High: 76 Low: 52 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 53 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 61 Becoming partly cloudy.

Fri: HIgh: 84 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; scattered PM storms.