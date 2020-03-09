A few rain chances along the way this week

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a couple of rain chances are ahead for Kansas, but it shouldn't be heavy or widespread. The warmer temperatures are here to stay through the middle of the week.

Clouds should be departing for most of the state heading into early Tuesday. Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s with light winds. Highs Tuesday will reach the low to mid 60s with clouds beginning to increase for the afternoon. South winds won't be that strong, but between 10-20 mph in several spots.

Tuesday night has a rain chance for areas along and east of I-135, but those should be exiting before daybreak Wednesday.

Look for very mild weather during the middle of the week, but chillier temperatures are headed by by Friday and the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 10-15. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Turning mostly cloudy; chance for showers late. Wind: SE/N 10-15. Low: 45.

Wed: High: 72 Turning mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 50 AM clouds, then mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 36 Turing cloudy; chance for overnight showers.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 35 Chance for rain showers; otherwise cloudy.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 37 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 40 Mostly cloudy.