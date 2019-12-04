A few sprinkles on Thursday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much of the state will be covered in clouds for Thursday, but rain chances are slim to none. A few sprinkles or showers may skirt southwest Kansas, but amounts will be light.

Low temperatures early Thursday will be in the 30s. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s, so there won't be any ice or snow concerns. The winds will turn back to the north during the afternoon, but should be under 20 mph for most areas.

Look for chillier temperatures to settle in for Friday. The sun will come out, but highs will stay in the 40s as the wind backs down during the day.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 58.

Tomorrow Night: A few evening sprinkles, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty Low: 35.

Fri: High: 46 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 26 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 39 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 42 Low: 37 Falling temps; windy and mostly cloudy. A few PM flurries.

Tue: High: 36 LOw: 21 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 24 Increasing clouds; breezy.