A few storms in Kansas this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that scattered storms will move through Kansas Saturday night after dark, but severe weather chances are very low and not everyone will get rain.

Saturday morning will have lows in the 50s and 60s with some sunshine to begin the day. Clouds increase for the afternoon as a cold front moves into the area. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s as winds begin to shift to the north.

Storms will begin in eastern Colorado and western Kansas Saturday night and then move east.

Sunday will have decreasing clouds and much of the state will see temperatures dropping back into the 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 86.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy; scattered late night storms. Wind: E/NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 61.

Sun: High: 77 Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 62 Mostly cloudy; scattered eve./overnight storms.

Tue: High: 75 Low: 59 Partly cloudy and windy.

Wed: High: 72 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 49 Partly cloudy; scattered nighttime storms.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 50 Becoming partly cloudy.