A friendly reminder from the Kansas Humane Society: Don't throw chairs

A cute dog at the Kansas Humane Society is reminding "hoomans" that chairs are for sitting, not throwing.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, KHS posted a photo of Kason with a sign saying, "Don't throw chairs."

The post comes after an ugly brawl at the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and KU. During the altercation, Silvio De Sousa is seen picking up a stool, but dropping it shortly afterward.

Bill Self told KU Sports.com that there will be penalties for KU players involved in the fight, regardless of the Big 12’s ruling.

Anyone interested in adopting Kason can call 316-524-9196 and place him on hold.