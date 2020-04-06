A good looking Tuesday in store

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that even warmer temperatures are expected for Tuesday with light winds. It should turn out to be a really great day for much of the area.

Skies will be mainly clear into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s for Tuesday morning. Highs will be back around 80 for much of the state with light winds shifting to the north.

Expect the next cold front to reach Kansas on Wednesday. The wind will increase from the north during the afternoon. However, given all of the sunshine that is forecast and the cold air is lagging, temperatures will still warm into the 70s and low 80s.

Much cooler temperatures are on the way for the end of the week as we get back to typical April weather.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW/N 5-15. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Light winds.

Wed: High: 80 Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 40 Turning mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 59 Low: 36 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy; scattered evening-night rain.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 50 AM shower, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Mon: High: 44 Low: 35 Cloudy, breezy.

