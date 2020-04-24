A good weekend for outdoors

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that this weekend will be a perfect one for getting outside and seeking some fresh air. It will be drying out and warming back up across the state.

Skies will clear during the overnight hours and early Saturday. Lows will be in the 40s for most of Kansas and should return to the low 70s for afternoon highs. The northwest winds will steadily go down through the day.

Expect it to get even warmer Sunday with mid to upper 50s for highs. The winds will turn back to the south and pick up a bit across western Kansas.

An isolated storm chance is possible in southern Kansas early Monday, but most of the state will start next week dry.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NW 10-20. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 45.

Sun: High: 75 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 56 Early AM shower/storm, then partly cloudy

Tue: High: 78 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy; scattered afternoon storms. Breezy.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 52 Sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 58 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.