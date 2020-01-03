'A more dangerous world': US killing triggers global alarm

Global powers are warning that the U.S. killing of Iran’s top general has made the world a more dangerous place. But some also are suggesting that Iran shared some blame by provoking the strike.

This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, early Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The Pentagon said Thursday that the U.S. military has killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump. (Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP)

Oil prices surged, reflecting investors' jitters about Mideast stability. Iran vowed revenge against Americans.

Twitter users turned “WWIII” into a top trending term. But there was praise from Israel and a right-wing opposition leader in Italy.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo worked the phones, calling world capitals to defend the killing.

Saudi Arabia appealed for international efforts to stabilize the vital region.

The U.S. says it is sending more troops to the Middle East and Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation” for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed its top general.

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was the architect of Iran's interventions across the Middle East and the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.

His killing marks a major escalation in the standoff between Washington and Iran. Iran’s supreme leader warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the U.S.

The killing and Iran's response could ignite a region-wide conflict. The U.S. ordered its citizens to leave Iraq and closed the embassy in Baghdad.

