A split weekend of weather

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that our weekend will be divided between sunshine Saturday and a very wet setup arriving Sunday. There will be some snow in Kansas by Sunday evening, but accumulations are not expected to be all that heavy.

Low temperatures early Saturday will be in the 20s. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will continue to be out of the south.

Clouds roll in Saturday night and beginning early Sunday, rain will set in across the state. Temperatures at the end of the weekend will be in the 40s and low 50s. Snow chances are going to be west of a line from Scott City to Russell to Concordia.

Wet weather moves out early Monday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 58.

Tomorrow Night: Turning cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 44.

Sun: High: 50 Rain likely; some thunder.

Mon: High: 51 Low: 38 Early AM showers, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 42 Low: 32 Turning cloudy; chance for late day flurries.

Wed: High: 36 Low: 20 Decreasing clouds. Windy.

Thu: High: 41 Low: 18 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 43 Low: 24 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.