A split weekend with a chance for snow

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that Old Man Winter is coming back to Kansas for the end of your Easter weekend. There are some chances for both rain and some snow.

A freeze warning is out for central and eastern Kansas early Friday. Lows will dip down below freezing in spots with light winds. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s Friday afternoon with a return to south winds. It will be a bit breezy across western Kansas.

Highs will jump back into the 70s on Saturday with some afternoon sunshine. However, it won't last beyond Saturday because the next cold front arrives on Easter. Falling temperatures are likely by the end of the week.

Chances for rain and thunder are possible in central Kansas Saturday night. Rain and snow chances show up by Sunday afternoon, especially across northern Kansas. Snow accumulation will be an inch or less.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 61.

Tomorrow Night: Turning mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 49

Sat: High: 77 Becoming partly cloudy; overnight showers/thunder

Easter: High: 56 Low: 52 Cloudy; few showers. Evening wintry mix.

Mon: High: 47 Low: 25 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 50 Low: 29 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 32 Decreasing clouds

Thu: High: 59 Low: 39 Partly cloudy; a few evening showers.