A taste of winter is on the way for Kansas

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says a taste of winter is on the way with much cooler temps and some snow possible in the next week.

Tonight, we'll have a clear sky with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s for most of the state. It will be colder in northwestern Kansas, dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s overnight.

A cold front will move through northwestern Kansas overnight, moving to the southeast. This will arrive in south central Kansas Sunday morning.

Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 30s for the northwest, the 40s for southwest and north central Kansas, and the low to mid 50s for the south central part of the state.

Cold air will continue to take over through the rest of the week. Highs on Monday will drop into the 30s and low 40s. Light snow will be possible Monday morning in northwestern Kansas, ending in the afternoon.

We'll stay in the 30s and 40s on Tuesday with snow possible in the northwest Tuesday night and a rain/snow mix possible for the rest of the state. We'll keep the chance for snow and a rain/snow mix in the forecast all the way into Thursday morning. Highs will be in the 30s statewide Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunshine will return for the end of the work week with highs in the 40s Friday and the low 50s next Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-15; gusty. High: 55.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15; gusty. Low: 35.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening showers. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 40.

Tue: High: 42 Low: 28 Rain in the afternoon, rain/snow mix overnight.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 32 Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix.

Thu: High: 39 Low: 27 Morning snow then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 24 Sunny.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

