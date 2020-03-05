A windy stretch ahead for Kansas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that we should be bracing for windy weather this weekend. Fire danger will be extreme in many areas with wind gusts topping 30 mph for most of the weekend.

Skies will be clear into Friday morning. Lows will fall into the 20s. Highs will climb back to around 60 with increasing south winds across central and western Kansas.

Look for stronger winds on Saturday out of the south. Highs will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances will return at the end of the weekend. Timing looks to be after dark Sunday with showers moving through north central, central, and south central Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NE/S 5-15. High: 61.

Tomorrow night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 40.

Sat: High: 68 Partly cloudy; windy.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 49 Turning cloudy, windy. Chance for overnight showers.

Mon: High: 66 Low: 52 Chance of rain early; then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 41 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 51 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 66 Low: 52 Mostly cloudy; PM/evening showers. Breezy.