AAA: U.S. airstrike likely to have impact on gas prices

Oil prices spiked with rising tensions in the Middle East following an air attack in Iraq ordered by President Donald Trump.

It's too early to know if gas prices will spike too, but AAA says the incident will likely affect the price you pay at the pump.

"The price of oil did spike this morning, we're probably going to see that in the short term. I think some of that is going to be a knee jerk thing," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas.

Brent Crude, a global benchmark, jumped about 4% following the attack, reaching almost $69 a barrel.

Crude oil accounts for about 50% of the cost of gas, meaning an increase in oil prices is probable.

"We could see a spike at the pumps tomorrow. Retailers ultimately decide what they charge for gas at the pump and based on what they're paying for wholesale prices, that can impact what we see as consumers," said Steward.

Drivers say prices are reasonable right now and they hope they stay that way.

"I would hate to see them rise, especially financially, that's a big burden on us," said LaTonya Elliott.

So far, Kansas gas prices have not been affected by the increase in oil prices with the average price at the pump running $2.12 to $2.21 per gallon in Wichita, according to GasBuddy.com.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that his country is more likely to resist the United States, following the killing of Chief Qassem Soleimani.