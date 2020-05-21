AAA predicts record-low Memorial Day weekend travel

Memorial Day weekend travel will likely hit a record low this year. AAA did not even issue its traditional travel forecast because of COVID-19.

As Kansas moves into Phase Two on Friday, families have more options for holiday weekend activities.

AAA says it expects more road trips and less air travel. Even if you're on the road, don't forget a mask and hand sanitizer for the gas stations and restaurants you will stop at along the way to your destination.

After months of stay at home orders, your car probably hasn't seen the highway in a while. AAA says you should check your battery, tires and fluids to make sure you won't break down.

"Get your car in for a check-up with a mechanic before you hit the road just so you don't end up spending half of your vacation down with a broken vehicle," says Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas.

According to AAA, the average gas prices in Kansas is $1.61. It's up six cents from a week ago, but Kansas still ranks 7th for the cheapest gas in the U.S.