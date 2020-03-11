AAC bars fans from conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas

The American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday night that it is limiting access to the conference tournament which begins Thursday.

Commissioner Mike Aresco said the 2020 Air Force Reserve Men's Basketball Championship in Fort Worth, Texas, will limit attendance to student-athletes, coaches, essential event, team and conference staff.

ESPN personnel, credentialed media and immediate family members of the 12 participating teams will also be allowed inside Dickies Arena.

"We and the Dickies Arena staff have been monitoring the COVID-19 virus situation in conjunction with local health authorities," said Aresco. "Our top priority is always the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, university administrators and personnel, media event staff and fans."