AMBER ALERT: 2 boys abducted from Nebraska, may headed to Kansas

An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys who were abducted from Tekamah in eastern Nebraska and may be headed to Kansas.

The Tekamah Police Department is looking for Marco De La Garza, 7, and Isaac De La Garza, 4, who were last seen in Tekamah.

The children may be in the company of Tanner Joel Leichleiter. Leichleiter is a 30-year-old white man, 5'7, 165, green eyes, and brown hair.

According to NSP, they may be traveling in a White 2009 Ford Expedition Ne 31-F325. During their investigation, they located information that indicated he may be traveling southbound Highway 81 into Kansas. The suspect is known to carry a handgun and is considered armed.

NSP said this is not a random abduction.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Marco and Isaac De La Garza, please call 911 or contact Tekamah Police Department at 402-374-1500 immediately.