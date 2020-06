AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest chain, has pushed back on its plans to reopen theaters.

The company says it will open about 450 U.S. locations on July 30 - and the remaining 150 the following week.

The company had planned to reopen in mid-July - but last week the July theatrical release calendar was effectively wiped clean when Disney and Warner Bros. delayed the releases of “Mulan” and “Tenet” to August.