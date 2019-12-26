AP Explains: What is Boxing Day?

In Britain and other countries like Australia and Canada, the day after Christmas is a secular national holiday known as Boxing Day.

The day has nothing to do with the sport of boxing. Many think it started with the tradition of wealthy people giving servants and tradespeople what was called a “Christmas Box” containing money or a gift.

Others insist it came from the post-Christmas custom of churches placing boxes outside to collect money for people in need. It has become a day for relaxation and shopping.

