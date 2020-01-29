AP source: Jet evacuates Americans from China outbreak zone

An airplane that a federal official said was evacuating as many as 240 Americans from a Chinese city at the center of a virus outbreak departed Wednesday has landed in the U.S.

Wuhan is the epicenter of a new virus that has sickened thousands and killed more than 100.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly.

The plane left before dawn Wednesday, China time. It’s first stop is Anchorage, where travelers will be re-screened for the virus.

Hospitals are prepared to treat or quarantine people who may be infected. Then the plane heads to California.

