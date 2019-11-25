ARISE Ensemble, Buckner Performing Arts drumline celebrate African American history

Students with the Buckner Performing Arts Drumline performed with the ARISE Chorale at Calvary United Methodist Church Sunday evening.

The event was a celebration of the quadricentennial -- commemorating 400 years of African American History.

ARISE works to preserve the spirituals of African Americans who were once enslaved and used music as an outlet and source of survival.

ARISE will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Heroes & Sheroes Scholarship Awards Breakfast on Jan. 20 at 7:30 a.m. in the Beggs Ballroom, located inside the Rhatigan Student Center on the campus of Wichita State University.