ATV driver killed in crash involving semi in Cheyenne County

An 83-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday in Cheyenne County.

It happened just before 3 p.m. about ten miles south of Highway 36 on Road 3.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi and a four-wheel Polaris were northbound on Road 3. The semi went into the left lane to pass, and the driver of the ATV made a left turn into the driveway and struck the semi on the passenger side.

Gaylen Weeden was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.